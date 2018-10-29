To The Daily Sun,
"When newspapers are against any man in public life it is an asset in most instances because in the long run it will be shown that they had an unfair prejudice. It doesn't bother any man in office who wants to do the right thing. He goes about and does it anyway no matter what the newspapers say" — Harry Truman.
This is the case with Bob Guida, who is running for state Senate. Bob has endured many falsehoods, Still he continues to work diligently to assist towns find funding for roads and other important issues like all day kindergarten and drug abuse.
I had the pleasure of spending time with him today. He is honest and forthright and listens to the people he represents. I sincerely hope you will consider voting for him to continue is good work
Janice Leighton-Boudreau
Tilton
