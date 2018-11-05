To The Daily Sun,
Senator Bob Giuda worked hard to ensure the state budget made sense for the frail elderly, adult disabled and developmentally disabled citizens of New Hampshire during the last legislative session. Senator Giuda understands the workforce issues impacting Long Term Care recipients. He possesses the knowledge and understanding required to ensure access to care for our frailest citizens, delivered in a cost effective manner.
During the last session, the NH Department of Health and Human Services pursued an effort to mandate a managed care model for long term care recipients under the guise of cost savings. Senator Giuda understood and supported the effort to block sending mandated profits to the big insurance companies, which would have been borne on the backs of our frailest citizens.
Thank you to Senator Giuda for your hard work on behalf of our neediest citizens. We need the common sense and strong leadership Senator Giuda provides. Please vote to re-elect him on November 6th!
Carolyn A. Virtue
Canterbury
