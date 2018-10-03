To The Daily Sun,
Democrats have criticized State Senator Bob Giuda for opposing legislation establishing family medical leave insurance. What they don’t tell you — as usual — is the rest of the story.
Bob voted against the proposed legislation because, as his floor remarks clearly stated, the bill would have established a $160 million state-run insurance company based on a mandatory participation study in which its highly respected author repeatedly warned legislators against using it as the basis for a voluntary program. The fund would have been insolvent within 3-4 years, leaving families without insurance and the state with a fiscal disaster. But that’s not all.
Senator Giuda has continued working on his own through the summer and fall with the Insurance commissioner and members of his staff, the deputy commissioner of Employment Security, the state’s two biggest employee unions and 11 insurance companies looking for a way to establish a private sector FMLI program that will work for all New Hampshire families without risk of insolvency that would have dumped the costs of the proposed legislation squarely on the back of N.H. businesses and families.
Don’t fall for the left’s half-truths and innuendo. As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, State Senator Bob Giuda delves deep into the costs of state programs and how to pay for them. He gets the job done — without adding hidden fees or virtual taxes on our families and businesses.
Please join me in voting for Bob Giuda on November 6.
Hillary Seeger
Meredith
