To The Daily Sun,
The Belmont Board of Selectmen urges you to vote on Tuesday, March 10 from 7 am to 7 pm at the Belmont High School. There are a number of important questions on this year’s ballot; most importantly is Article #2, which asks the voters to consider a bond issue for a new police station. We urge you to visit the town’s website at www.belmontnh.org to view the video tour of the existing station. Chief Lewandoski and his command staff provide a tour of the building and explain why a new building is needed to address numerous concerns with the existing facility.
In addition to Article 2, this year’s warrant contains three articles pertaining to negotiated contracts with the Police, Fire and Public Works Departments. Each of these bargaining units met with town officials and staff to work through contracts that addressed staff retention and the need for competitive wages to attract qualified candidates, while understanding the need to be cognizant of the taxpayer's concerns regarding the town’s tax rate. Our community is lucky to have a dedicated staff providing all aspects of municipal services.
We would like to thank the Facility Strategy Study Committee for their hard work over the past two years developing an initiative to address our future building needs. We urge everyone to read their report available on the town’s website and most importantly, we urge everyone to come out and vote on Tuesday, March 10.
Ruth P. Mooney, Chairman
Claude “Sonny” Patten, Vice-Chairman
Jon Pike
Belmont Board of Selectmen
