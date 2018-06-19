To The Daily Sun,
If you live in Bristol and are maybe on Social Security you need to read this article and speak up. This one change that the Bristol Selectboard made this year cost you $63,000.
Last week I posted an article stating how the Selectboard put a $63,000 tariff on their 1,900 taxpayers for the 2018-2019 tax year. According to the EMS contract dated Dec. 18, 2017 the Selectboard billed Alexandria, Danbury and Hill $252,000 for a 15 month EMS contract. The previous 12 month contract was the same price, $252,000. Yes, the Bristol taxpayers funded three months of excellent EMS service for ZERO. The real cost should have been $315,000. Shoot, if I were an employee of Bristol I would be upset because this money could have been used to support your salaries, buildings and equipment.
Alexandria, Danbury and Hill receive 24/7/365 EMS service at a far lower tax rate than Bristol taxpayers. EMS service total cost about $630,000 for a year. Bristol’s cost for ambulance coverage is $378,000 while the other three towns pay only $252,000, but keep in mind this is for a 15 month contract. These towns also have more population of Bristol and square miles to cover. Bristol taxpayers have also been paying the lion share cost of the $160,000 ambulance and the next ambulance will cost about $200,000.
There is a lot more to this story that would make you sick of what these towns really pay for this service, HINT $125,000.
John Sellers
Bristol
