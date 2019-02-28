To The Daily Sun,
First let me thank the editor for providing the platform for a lively and civil debate.
As the duly-appointed, unofficial fake news expert, I promise to always follow the guiding principle of the quote attributed to Danial Patrick Moynihan: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts”. In that light, let’s look at the John Sellers’ Valentine’s Day letter to the editor.
We start with mostly FACT: The water and sewer portion of the Bristol budget are enterprise funds and self-funded, so they should not be considered in a discussion of the town operating fund. However, the town is responsible for its debt service and my opinion is that it needs to be considered. John infers that there has been debt service retired this year. As a longtime member of the Bristol CIP committee, I am very familiar with the debt schedule and nothing is retired this year. FACT: a reduction of $5,592 is realized from a decrease on some interest and a new lease for the sidewalk tractor.
John calls the budget a pig. I can only assume from the overall negativity of his comments that this is meant to be derogatory. I am not one for name calling and, in my opinion, this should be a complement. FACT: Pigs are considered the 5th most intelligent animal.
Moving away from fact vs opinion for a moment, let’s consider sweeping over generalizations. I am attributed with wanting to "RESTORE" the budget. My previous letter does mention the restoring of the Selectboard stipend to its traditional amount. I haven’t said that the budget is being restored. John also says in several place that I and "a couple others" (FAKE NEWS ALERT: I am my own dog, I do not collude with anyone) want it all back. FACT: the Selectboard budget is a proposed budget. It contains all the required spending, along with the suggested spending for services and projects. The Budget Committee makes decisions on the budget to be presented at town meeting and ultimately the town modifies and approves the final budget.
On the subject of budgeting, there are many ways to approach preparing a budget. Some look at how much money they have and figure out how to spend all of it. Some consider the only thing to do is limit and cut the spending from last year. My approach is to consider what you need and prepare a budget that meets those needs, consider your revenues and then adjust as required.
I don’t agree with John’s way of budgeting. From my observations, he must think that the only way to lower taxes is to cut the spending. My opinion: it is short-sighted to only look at the bottom line of the budget. There are two sides to budgeting, spending and revenues. Additionally, there are several other factors considered when determining the tax rate. John is very proud of his $370,000 "savings" last year. But did he have any thoughtful basis for what could be reduced? No, he left it up to the Selectboard, whom he now claims cannot manage a town of 3,100.
His basis was simply that the spending should only increase by the cost of living statistics, with no regard to the revenue side of the budget! FACT: year to year budget bottom line comparison is completely inaccurate when no consideration is given to line items that have offsetting revenues. Spending lines that that are connected to grants or revenue generating lines will increase the bottom line of the budget but not affect the tax rate because they increase the revenue side as well!
If you want to see an accurate assessment of what will happen to the tax rate without having to do all the math, look at form MS-737. You can find it on the town’s web page. Page 11 shows the amount needed to be raised by taxes for this year’s proposed spending including all of the Budget Committee recommended warrant articles and the estimated revenues. It is not $370,000 plus an additional $232,000. It is $137,524 higher than last year. That is about a $.30 per $1,000 increase on the tax rate.
In my opinion, that is too much. Consider though that the town is always conservative on its revenue estimates, there will be a town revaluation this year and the Selectboard can apply unreserved fund balance to reduce the tax rate. Its only a prediction but the so labeled "inept" Bristol Selectboard has enough tools to keep the tax rate flat or nearly so this year. At least that will be my intent.
Back quickly to FACT vs opinion. The MS-737 also shows the correct amount of warrant article spending. By adding the special and individual warrant article lines we find that the correct proposed amount this year is $20,607,614. Of course, $20 million is the bond article for a sewer extension and that leaves an amount of $607,614. I am not sure how to calculate John’s opinion of $640,000!
In closing, I agree with the opinion, do not let a few people (like John Sellers) decide for you! I have given this encouragement before: It is important that everyone comes to Town Meeting. Listen to the facts and opinions. Decide for yourself what is true and what is spin. Then make an intelligent vote not an emotional one.
Don Milbrand
Bristol
