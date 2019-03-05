To The Daily Sun,
Wow, Mr. Shipp's letter to this paper was over the top! After insulting Chuck McGee for mud slinging and lying, Mr. Shipp went on to embarrass himself regarding his record. Many people DO remember his remarks after the charrette on the community center and gym issue, when he stated that the wrong people showed up to vote.
Mr. Shipp says he supports the whole community. Really, what votes has he taken to support our seniors in this town? Why then does the community center come up every year even though it is voted down every year? Is he not the one pushing the young parents to get out to vote for it? That's impartial?
Why wasn't the proposal for the Lion's Club RENOVATION one of the options brought forward in the initial 2019 warrants for the people to vote? It was the decision by the MAJORITY at the charrette as a solution to the community center. Instead a number of us had to hurry up and get a warrant article for the Lion's Club renovation to be included for the Town Meeting, and why is it Article 25 at the end of the day at the Town Meeting? It should be brought forward immediately after Article 6! It is the SAME subject! Did Mr. Shipp have anything to do with this decision?
Also, the Taylor house was voted to be sold as a result of this same charrette. Now, we have seen the meeting tapes of the selectmen meetings and can see Shipp's bias on this subject as well. What we SEE from these meetings is NOT his support for everyone in the community, but his bias toward the Recreation Dept. and wanting them to get their own new building.
Something I noticed the other day; the Recreation Dept. added a sign to the outside of their building calling is also a community center. Does this mean that the Rec. Dept. wants to move into whatever space gets renovated or built? They currently have their own building, with at least two offices and three extra rooms that I can see. I'm sure there's more. If we DO renovate the Lion's Club, it won't be a community center but an expanded place for meetings for all the clubs and a better place for Meals on Wheels. The Recreation Dept. can stay where they are in their very own building that is also in the cluster of the other town offices and library.
We have the wrong name for this new renovation/building. It should be called a Town Meeting Hall? This WOULD help the Seniors; a place for them to go and socialize. Right now they have none.
So who really has the need here? Perhaps Mr. Shipp can list specifically what he actually HAVE voted for that benefits the seniors (the majority of taxpayers) in his next article — rather than general platitudes. I'm disappointed it has come to this.
Barbara Koehler
Moultonborough
