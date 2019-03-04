To The Daily Sun,
It seems that a small group of Moultonborough residents refuse to accept the fact that the construction of a new recreation complex has been rejected by taxpayers a few times over the past two-three years. When asked why it is being rehashed, I was told "some residents want it readdressed."
I’ve watched Selectboard videos, read various meeting minutes and PAID ATTENTION over the past number of years. I’ve seen it voted down yet HERE WE GO AGAIN!
In 1994, I purchased a home in Moultonborough, initially as a seasonal resident and ultimately as a full-time resident. In many respects in Moultonborough, we have a situation of “taxation without representation” because my guess is that close to 70 percent of the homeowner tax base comes from property owners who are either not “N.H. residents” and/or are residents who go south for the winter, do not attend the Town Meeting held in early March and therefore cannot vote on how their tax dollars are spent. All of these “taxpayers” love the beauty and tranquility of our town and the Lakes Region, yet I never met one who did not care how their tax dollars were spent.
Since I started paying real estate taxes in Moultonborough in 1994, I’ve had no problem seeing my tax dollars spent on a new Town Hall, new library, new police station and new firehouse, ETC. I do object to spending $8 million on a new recreation complex, since the dwindling student population, I’ve been told, is around 490 school-age students who are members of around 330 families out of some 7,000 taxpaying properties in Moultonborough. A few residents were quoted as saying that we need a place for the kids to play. What happened to the true and tried practice of playing at home (inside and out) with siblings and friends and at one of our schools. WHY SHOULD THOSE WHO PAY THE LION SHARE OF THE TAXES have to support an $8 million recreation complex PLUS ongoing operating costs for a very small percentage of the population.
By the way, I’m a senior citizen with 12 grandchildren and I fully support tax dollars being spent on value-added, worthwhile expenses for the youth of my town, Moultonborough. An expensive recreation complex will not bring a return on our investment. My grandkids are very active and get their "recreation" in their homes, the homes of their friends, at their schools or outdoors. None of them spend time in a recreation complex such as being currently discussed here in Moultonborough.
I support the refreshing position selectman candidate Chuck McKee has taken: He listens to the majority who have their hard-earned dollars taxed and not the select few who want their personal interests paid for by others.
Anthony Alibrio
Moultonborough
