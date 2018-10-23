To The Daily Sun,
I’ve had the opportunity for the better part of the last week to get out, knock on doors and talk with residents in my community of Meredith about the upcoming mid-term elections and to find out what’s on their minds. In the interest of full disclosure, I’ve been out in support of Democratic Party candidates, but the people I’ve met come from all spectrums of our local society. I found there are great similarities in people’s feelings and on the issues they care about.
People are fearful that health care will continue to be out of reach or taken away; people are either directly impacted or deeply concerned about the growing problems of addiction impacting their families and friends; people want to be able to depend on their Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid; people expect quality public education for their children and grandchildren in their community; people want reasonable gun safety laws and virtually all want background checks; people are saddened by the increase of hate speech and intolerance; people dislike the shenanigans of the Republican majority at the Belknap County Delegation; people believe in climate change and want a clean environment. My guess is that these concerns and issues are common among most people in Belknap County whether or not they choose to affiliate with a political party.
On all these concerns and issues there are stark differences between Democratic and Republican candidates running in these mid-terms. Democrats will work to ensure and expand affordable health care while Republicans will eliminate it. Democrats understand that addiction is first and foremost a health care issue that requires expanded services from local organizations, hospitals and government while Republicans pay lip service to the problem while they cut funding for key programs and organizations that fight addiction.
Democrats are committed to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid while Republicans blame these programs, that people paid into and depend on, for the 17 percent increase in the national debt actually caused by the tax cut given to the wealthy and corporations.
Democrats universally support a quality public education system while Republicans erode public education by siphoning off public tax dollars to benefit private and religious schools.
Democrats believe in gun rights but also in reasonable gun safety to prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands while Republicans fight every attempt to make our streets safer.
Democrats practice inclusion and tolerance while Republicans practice exclusion, intolerance, and hate.
The Democratic minority on the Belknap County Delegation have consistently fought the Republican majority as it drastically cut county programs and services and actually threatened the economic viability of Gunstock.
Democrats believe the environmental, economic and social threats of climate change and the need to protect our air and water while Republicans deny the threats of climate change and roll back key environmental safeguards.
These mid-term elections are crucial for getting us back on the right track. It’s like a car. Select R (Republican) if you want to go backwards. Select D (Democrat) if you want to go forward. Make a plan to vote on November 6 and vote Democratic.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.