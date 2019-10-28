To The Daily Sun,
I am on the ballot for election to serve a four-year term as Police Commissioner for the city of Laconia and the Laconia Police Department. I am running for one of the two open positions to serve on the Police Commission. I am very interested in serving and look forward to contributing to the city.
I have been retired for the past six years, having been the Career and Technical Education Director of the Huot Technical Center for many years. Both of my sons went through the Laconia school system, graduating from LHS, and have successful careers in education and the medical field. My wife is also a retired career teacher in elementary schools.
I am currently a volunteer with the Victim Services Unit at the Laconia Police Department working through the City Prosecutor’s Office. I have been a soccer coach, track coach, and am currently a certified NHIAA track official for high schools. I volunteer to drive for GOT LUNCH! in the summer months, and am a current member of the WOW Board of Directors, volunteering for their activities. I was the president and previously on the board for WinnAero, a nonprofit organization that promotes STEM education through aviation and aeronautical education. I have also previously served as a Laconia representative appointed by the City Council for the Laconia Airport Authority.
It is my desire to continue to serve the city of Laconia as a Police Commissioner. I believe I have the knowledge, skills, and commitment to our great city to be elected to this role. I look forward to the upcoming election and ask for your support.
Scott Davis
Laconia
