To The Daily Sun,
As many are aware, the topic of bonding $6.7 million for a potential new Moultonborough community center will be the first article to be voted upon at the upcoming March 16 Town Meeting. I learned that Fryeburg, Maine is in the final finishing stretch of a community center, at least as large as the Moultonborough plans BUT costing a mere $2.3 to $2.5 million. This is less than 50 percent of the cost for the currently planned Moultonborough facility.
Imagine, a same or larger sized facility, both with large gyms, both with multiple community rooms, kitchens, storage, etc. Yet Moultonborough voters are asked to approve a project that has not been totally designed and costs significantly more! Please, before you decide on how you will vote on the bonding, look at the following YouTube picture video of the Fryeburg Community Center (https://youtu.be/1VJCVdCA3-E) before you rush to approve the requested bond funds.
With this information in hand, I am voting NO on Article #6 and so should you, especially knowing a very similar project at our back door is costing less than half of the requested Moultonborough $6.7 million dollar project Too many unknowns yet again, as was the case in 2016.
Michelle Gasbarro
Moultonborough
