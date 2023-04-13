Let me preface my comments by saying I have the utmost respect for all teachers. My oldest daughter is a fourth-generation educator who started her career during the pandemic. These professionals do not get the respect they deserve on a daily basis.
Given this perspective, I take offense to Mr. Timothy Goggin’s quote within the April 11 article that “Ultimately, it’s our job to help kids learn. And if they’re not in the building, they’re not learning.” If this statement is true, is he saying our children haven’t learned anything during the last two-and-a-half years?
I have a daughter who deals with anxiety, which limits her ability to attend classes in person. Since the pandemic began, she has been taking online and remote classes. She has a 4.165 GPA. If she hasn’t been learning during this time, how is this GPA possible? For the remainder of her senior year, she is doing an internship at Concord Hospital-Laconia to further her education toward becoming a nurse practitioner. I believe this is in direct conflict with Mr. Goggin’s comment. She is learning more outside the building, and gaining much more practical experience. I find his comment to be callous and irresponsible. As the article indicates, Mr. Goggin is leading the charge to compare best practices on absenteeism. I question if he is qualified to lead that charge.
The Gilford School District follows the “Portrait of a Learner” platform, under which they empower the students (learners) to be actively involved in developing their education plan. The four core principles are: innovate, collaborate, critically think and self-direct. If the administration truly follows these principles, they should be actively engaging and encouraging their students/parents and listening to what they believe is best for their education, regardless of the physical location.
