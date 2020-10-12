To The Daily Sun,
To the voters of Tilton and Sanbornton, your Representative Tim Lang is an excellent choice to send back to Concord, and I encourage you to vote for Tim. Back in 2018 Tim helped me pass a bill that strengthened the Foster Parent program, giving foster parents more say with DHHS in the raising and caring for of foster children.
In 2019, Tim passed a bill to support students with disabilities in our school systems, then fast forward to 2020, Tim was a bill co-sponsor for a change to N.H. Sexual Assault Statutes which further protected our N.H. Students from rouge predatory teachers, and increased protections for victims of domestic violence.
Tim also helped us with many local veteran issues as a member of the House Veterans; Interest Caucus, as recently as a couple of weeks ago.
Tim has shown time and time again his dedication to supporting N.H. families, and protecting our N.H. children. I urge you to vote Nov 3rd for Tim Lang.
Sean Morrrison
Epping
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.