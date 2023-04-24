Whoever tossed the empty Budweiser “Freedom” can out of their car on Route 25B in Center Harbor, you’re welcome. I picked it up, along with about 200 cans and bottles along that stretch of road that I took to the dump. It was Earth Day. The day that snowflakes like me clean up after freedom-loving vandals like you.
The can, emblazoned with the flag and the words “Freedom: Let It Ring,” was in a ditch with a bunch of other cheap booze containers and junk food wrappers. It was about 50 feet from the canoe put-in on Squam Lake, fouling the stream that feeds the lake. I hope you and your friends enjoyed your little lakeside party. And of course, the “freedom” to trash the place when you were done.
I’m sure a freedom-loving beer drinker would object to the “Nanny State” imposing its rules on you. But of course, a nanny is exactly what you need. Someone to explain how to behave in a free society like ours, and the responsibility that comes with that freedom.
If you can’t pick up after yourself because its not nice to trash nature, you could at least do it to help the economy and your ability to have your job pumping gas. Cash-laden tourists are going to stop coming if people like you turn the state into a trash dump.
Smarten up, dude. I want the “freedom” to take my granddaughter down to the lake without her cutting her feet on broken cans and bottles of cheap beer. She’s four and she doesn’t need to be reminded to pick up after herself. She doesn’t need a nanny. But clearly, you do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.