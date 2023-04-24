To The Daily Sun,

Whoever tossed the empty Budweiser “Freedom” can out of their car on Route 25B in Center Harbor, you’re welcome. I picked it up, along with about 200 cans and bottles along that stretch of road that I took to the dump. It was Earth Day. The day that snowflakes like me clean up after freedom-loving vandals like you.

