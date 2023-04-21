A recent incident in the Meredith community highlights just how important wearing a life jacket is. A paddler accidentally capsized his canoe on Lake Winnipesaukee and was stuck floating in 37-degree water until he could be rescued. Luckily, he was wearing a life jacket and was rescued safely, but that unfortunately isn’t the case for everyone.
In the most recent USCG boating statistics, 83% of the people who died in a boating incident drowned because they weren’t wearing a life jacket. Many of these people considered themselves long-term boaters who knew how to swim, but if knocked unconscious or entering extra cold water, it can be impossible to swim. You wouldn’t try to put a seatbelt on in the middle of a car crash. Likewise, it is not possible to try to put on a life jacket when you are in the middle of a boating emergency.
When water temperatures are cold, it’s important to plan ahead, wear layers with a life jacket on top and remember the “1–10–1 Rule.” This applies to instances of cold water immersion and refers to having approximately one minute to control your breathing, less than 10 minutes for self-rescue, and about one hour before you become unconscious due to hypothermia. This paddler’s rescue team says he owes his life to his life jacket that kept him afloat until help arrived.
Whenever you go boating, make sure to always wear a life jacket. If you need to borrow one, check out one of the Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Stations. Always remember to put on your life jacket. You never know just how life saving it could be.
