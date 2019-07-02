To The Daily Sun,
Not in today’s "climate" does history or fact interfere with the stated "reality" that humans are causing the climate to change. They point to disasters such as flooding, the fact is that people build on what is the river bottom, that the river doesn’t always flow there doesn’t change that. What was good farm land because of the flooding of the river became easy urban sprawl because it was flat. People building houses at or on the shore complain about "extreme" weather in disregard of it.
A recent article (https://www.livescience.com/65779-giant-freshwater-aquifer-east-coast.html) reports the fact that there is a fresh water aquifer stretching from southern New Jersey to Massachusetts. The water is down below the continental shelf and is deeper than 1,000 feet in places but unlike the Ogallala Aquifer (in the middle of the country), which resides in places on the surface, it starts about 600 feet below the ocean floor.
Much of the continental shelf was beach front property some 60 miles out in places as the ocean was some 200 feet lower than it is today. As the melting (with out the aide of humans) of glaciers began, runoff water settled down into the exposed "shore’ lands" and remains there yet today.
The fact that the planet has been warming for the last 20 thousand years and oceans have risen some 200 feet and whether humans help it along or not it will continue to warm and the seas will continue to rise.
To the climate change adherents it doesn’t matter and "climate change" will continue to be a solid reason for control of our activities.
G.W. Brooks
Meredith
