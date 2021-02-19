To The Daily Sun,
My name is Scott Ruggles and I’m running for one of the two open Select Board seats in Tilton.
I have been a resident of Tilton for more than 20 years and grew up in a small town in Western Massachusetts, so I am well versed with the outstanding attributes of living in a small town as well as the trials and tribulations that these municipalities face. I love Tilton and have happily raised my five children here as a single father. All of them have or are attending school in the Winnisquam School District. I have actively watched how the school district has navigated through major decisions and served on a couple of ad hoc committees in the past. I have been a volunteer for youth sports in the community through Tilton-Northfield Little League and the Pines Community Center. I’ve also been involved in numerous community service projects over the years.
In my professional life not only have I been a classroom teacher and coach but have held a number of administrative positions. My professional experience has helped me become extremely comfortable working with colleagues and staff, managing budgets, and making personnel decisions. In addition, I like taking a proactive approach to discuss matters with colleagues and constituents. If elected I would be happy to entertain phone calls, emails or even an off the cuff conversation in my driveway.
I feel there are opportunities in Tilton to continue moving forward with development of our historic downtown and increasing business opportunities as well as foot traffic. In addition, looking into programming for the youth and younger families of the community could help Tilton attract and retain families.
I would be proud to represent everyone in Tilton as a member of the Select Board and hope that you will consider voting for me on March 9.
Scott Ruggles
Tilton
