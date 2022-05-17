To The Daily Sun,
Laconia and New Hampshire families understand what is important: good-paying jobs, women’s reproductive rights, affordable housing, and vibrant public schools and communities. We all flourish when individuals, families, and businesses prosper. Over a decade ago, the ultra-extreme Free State Project voted on a state to move 20,000 Libertarians to, with the stated purpose to take over our government and disassemble it. They chose New Hampshire as their target state and have been vigorously moving here and running for public office. Belknap County and Laconia currently have Free Staters sitting on school boards and the state legislature.
Libertarians support maximizing individual rights and minimizing the role of the state government. The Free State Project seeks to create a Libertarian dystopia void of public infrastructure and common laws and to use their numbers to radically alter the state and city that we know and love. The Free State Project even threatens to secede from the rest of the country once it meets its initial objectives. These extremists are out of touch with our values. They have attacked public education with an irresponsible, unregulated voucher scheme that will raise property taxes in the communities impacted. They have hijacked the state budget to force an unbelievably rigid abortion ban. They have jeopardized our most vulnerable by removing common-sense public health and safety measures.
Gov. Chris Sununu allowed the Free Stater takeover under his leadership. Now these radical right extremists pose a threat to all of us, putting our democratic priorities in jeopardy each day. We need strong leaders who are committed to bringing back sanity to our communities. We all need to participate in city and school board meetings. We need to better understand who we are voting for. Your vote in the 2022 midterms is the most powerful tool you have, use it wisely.
Scott Ringer
Laconia
