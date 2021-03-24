To The Daily Sun,
I am writing today to let the central New Hampshire community know about a relatively new resource for the drug-affected. This resource has connected many organizations to help our efforts in combating the growing challenges in our communities with the overuse and abuse of substances. Because of the growing feelings of being disconnected, also not helped by this COVID pandemic, many people are turning to substance use such as alcohol and/or drugs. Also, this comes with a stigma that if you are affected by these problems that it is your choice to use these substances and therefore you deserve to . . . You can fill in the blank. You get the idea. Yet the science shows us that the substances change or affect the brain so it is really a sickness just like diabetes or heart disease and other ailments. Some of these drug problems start as a treatment for other medical issues such as an injury. None of this usually starts with someone waking up and saying “I feel like using drugs today.” Addiction is usually a drawn-out bunch of days using drugs or alcohol and then you're hooked. At that point, if you can finally stop using, you will be in recovery for the rest of your life always fighting the urge to use again.
That resource I was talking about is FindWell NH, findwellnh.org. This website has resources for prevention, treatment, and recovery. These resources are linked directly to the specific organizations through the website to which you can apply different qualifying filters. The resources cover subjects such as talking about the stigma, education about the different types of substances being used, and support groups for recovery. The scope of the services are wide and many. Maybe you are raising your grandchild because your son or daughter has fallen into the grip of drugs or alcohol. There are resources to help you with food security, healthcare, support groups, you name it. There are so many support services for the drug affected and the families of those under the influence of drugs or alcohol both past and present. Support groups and organizations for many different stages of drug awareness are included in the valuable information contained in the collaborative partnerships this website brings together. You do not have to face your challenges alone. I hate to say it but drugs and alcohol are not likely going away.
Scott Patten, Stand Up Newfound Coalition Member
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.