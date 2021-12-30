To The Daily Sun,
As Laconia’s city manager, I look to stay out of the partisan issues and focus on what is important to the city. Since my position was referenced in Rep. Gregg Hough’s recent letter to the editor regarding additional Rooms and Meals Tax revenue coming to Laconia, I felt the need to provide a more complete picture of how state revenue to municipalities worked in the fiscal year 2022 state budget.
Rep. Hough is absolutely correct that an additional $375,226 is coming in Rooms and Meals Tax distribution to Laconia this year. The increase in this line item can be found in the city budget (available online or hard copy in City Hall) on page 57. What he didn’t mention is that the same state budget that increased this revenue source, zeroed out the shared revenue line item that was included in the state budget for the previous two years. This revenue distribution was in the amount of $396,000 (also found on page 57).
From my perspective in putting together the fiscal year 2022 city budget document, a state budget revenue increase to Laconia of $375,226 along with a state budget revenue decrease to Laconia of $396,000 doesn’t leave additional funds for Laconia to provide property tax relief as was suggested in Rep. Hough’s letter. It is actually a net negative.
Scott Myers
City Manager, Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.