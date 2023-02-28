To The Daily Sun,
I know that our representatives have New Hampshire youth in their hearts and minds when they promote HB 514, but I have to register my fear for NH's adolescents should this bill pass.
A generation ago, nonconforming students would be bullied and harassed for being "sissy" or "queer," for simply being different from what our culture expected them to be. Today, these students are confident, involved, and better able to be who they feel they are, because our culture is more self-affirming. How many creative, agile minds and spirits of previous generations of children have we beaten into submission? How many severely oppressed kids have turned to violence because they were not in a culture that valued them? How many have we lost to suicide?
As a youth, it was only when I began to find books and experiences that valued my empathy and my personal likes and dislikes of literature, music and theater that I began to grow into a caring adult. I am a music teacher now because I finally found my tribe; I finally felt valued. I made it through. There were so many who did not.
How does this relate to HB 514? Here's how: by scaring administrators into removing any book that a small but vocal group of parents define as "obscene." The stated intent may be to give parents more rights, but well-meaning parents would remove book not just for their own kids, but for kids who desperately need the guidance and validation that such books provide.
Finally, I submit for your consideration that this bill is antithetical to the "Live Free or Die" motto of our state. It would effectively change the wording to "Some live free while others die."
Scott Lounsbury
Wolfeboro
