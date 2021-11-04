To The Daily Sun,
On Oct. 26, around 7:45 p.m., the weather was rainy and windy and dark and lots of glare coming from lighting. I drove down Route 106 heading north and before passing Granite State Glass, I put my directional on and got ready for the four-way traffic so I could turn onto Grant Street to go home. After two cars passed me going the other way it appeared to be clear for me to go. Fortunately, I noticed a dark shape heading towards me and I hesitated to turn. Then a light colored SUV passed me going the other way with no lights on at all. If I had turned, our vehicles would have met head-on driver side to driver side. There is no doubt we both would have been seriously injured and our lives changed for the worst in one moment. A perhaps innocent mistake could have turned deadly. Of course the person behind me is inches away and trying to push me out of the way not knowing the situation. When I pulled in my driveway I immediately prayed and thanked God for the both of us. That area of road has had a history of car accidents and I don’t ever see it getting any safer with the drivers on the road today. On a side note, recently, I was lucky to survive when a deer jumped over the bypass guardrail and hit me and I just barely got my car fixed and legal again after four months of hassle.
I swear that when I go somewhere now I can’t get more than a minute down the road before I see someone not paying attention, on their phone, passing someone where they shouldn’t, riding my or someone else’s bumper or something else dumb. You are not even safe in a parking lot anymore as people drive through the spaces and don’t use the access roads. Crossing the street has become hazardous as there have been at least a dozen incidents in this area during the summer. I will admit that when I was younger I might have been a little more reckless but not purposely to upset or hurt someone. I have driven all over this country and have never seen as much human indifference as I currently see. I am definitely more afraid of dying from an automobile accident than from COVID.
Scott Kipreotis
Laconia
