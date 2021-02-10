To The Daily Sun,
I urge everyone to read a recent article in Time that I found on the Time.com website. It is called The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election. I found it fascinating how certain groups of people took it upon themselves the "fortify" the last election. I am interested in other people's thoughts.
Scott Kipreotis
Laconia
Yes I read some of this article. It talks about all the underhanded processes by the media, pollsters and big tech companies to rig the election so Trump wouldn't get re-elected. The scariest part is that they brag they brag about it and are proud of what they did.
