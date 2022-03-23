To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to Steven Dionne’s opinion piece, “Laconia Public Library should be a safe place for all.”
While I respect Mr. Dionne’s feelings regarding this issue, I’d like to offer an alternate view.
The piece utilized some labeling, erroneous association, and all or nothing thinking. It's an entirely common, human thing to do. Never the less, these are also dangerous things to do in a public policy sense, and a counterproductive mindset to adopt while evaluating this issue.
From a civic standpoint, all citizens have the right to use the library, in accordance with the rules of the library and the law.
If a visitor to the Laconia Public Library violates the rules of the library, then they may be asked to leave. If they refuse, then the police may be called.
If a law is broken by a visitor of the library, regardless of the living situation or socioeconomic status of the visitor, then the police may be called.
Whether or not someone is homeless needn't come into the matter.
As for what measures are needed to remedy homelessness issues: We need a new approach in New Hampshire in regard to mental health involuntary admissions for mental health issues related to, and including, substance abuse disorders, so that mental and behavioral health concerns may be attended to.
Before we can do that, we need the infrastructure and personnel, who are able to work with the demographic, without despising them, as well as crucial social work supports upon discharge, in order to get the recovering mentally ill off of the streets and into sustainable living situations. Attention to variables which positively contribute to their potential for success, such as temporary participation in a methadone program, are essential.
The goal must be resocialization in the community.
If after a few attempts, the basic involuntary admittance approach is not effective, then on a case-by-case basis, a longer-term mental health stay may be prudent.
Part of the issue is that we don't have all of this in place right now.
We cannot regard homelessness as we would a problem with potholes. The homeless are part of the community; to dehumanize them is to fail as a community. Adopting a mindset of dehumanizing the homeless leads to a lack of motivation to help the homeless. As the homeless need help, the dehumanizing attitudes help create a cyclical problem.
In effect, by having an attitude of being “tough on homelessness,” communities sink their own ships in regard to this issue, and the homeless subsidize that with their suffering, and I remind you that the children and youth are observing us as well.
Scott Daneau
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.