To The Daily Sun,
I am running for state representative for Merrimack County District 2, Franklin Ward 1 and 2 and the town of Hill. One thing we need lately is civility. When I was a legislative assistant for a state senator in Virginia, I learned civility. I had to shake hands with Republicans. I had to listen and understand where they were coming from to work with them. We may disagree but we need to understand each other’s experiences to solve a problem.
One story is about Bob Marshall, who was a very very conservative delegate for Virginia. He did not want stem cell research, period. I remember being in late sessions and in committee of conference at the end of the session and in the final hours on a Saturday discussing why we should not have stem cell research. I am glad someone finally came to the office and wanted my senator to sign to pass a bill to have stem cell research. We took out the embryo research. They agreed. This is how it should be. Our founder fathers new people thrive on conflict. We need to make this an asset not a waste. I hope to continue this when I get elected. I hope we can find ways to fund education, provide better health care for all, produce affordable housing, paid family leave and sick leave and providing more access to broadband by listening to each other’s views. Also listening for stories on Covid and how we are going to solve some up and coming challenges.
Scott Burns
Franklin
