Why is the Moultonborough Planning Board important?
The Moultonborough Planning Board has the responsibility to provide guidance and approval or disapproval for all projects that affect the commercial development and future well-being of Moultonborough. It is not a role to be taken lightly.
Having served as past chair on the board, I understand the need for planned growth to achieve a viable future for our town while preserving our rural character and respecting the rights of individual property owners. I am running for re-election for a three-year term to continue this important work.
Recent developments have motivated me to volunteer again. Revisions to the Town master plan with a focus on right-sized housing for first-time homeowners and seniors are needed. Continued refinements of zoning and site plan regulations are necessary to better support the master plan. Also important is the consistency of the ongoing approval process for subdivision and site plan applications to insure they meet the vision of our town.
Deliberation and consensus are key to the effectiveness of our vision and plans. All planning boards face technical complexities to keep up with the ever-changing land-use regulations. The planning board is key to sustaining economic growth and protecting personal property rights. Experience counts. I'm asking voters to please cast their vote for me at the polls on May 9.
