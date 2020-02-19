To The Daily Sun,
If you haven’t dined at Schuster’s at the Gunstock Inn, you are really missing out.
Tonight was our first time and will definitely not be our last. The food was excellent and the service was great. Our waitress, Chrystal, was a sweetheart.
Who knew? So glad we rediscovered this gem!
Linda Knightly
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.