To The Daily Sun,
I want to talk again about the school shootings our country has been experiencing. Some want to use these as an opportunity to advance gun control legislation, some want to make our schools harder targets. Of the two of these, the making the schools harder targets is the least objectionable. It can be fairly easily done. But neither will solve the problem.
On the other hand there are the abuses that have taken place by the Justice Department, the Obama administration, the intelligence community and the FBI in trying to interfere with our election process and now in trying to unseat a duly-elected president. It seems those abuses would bear out the wisdom of our founders in making the right to bear arms as the Second Amendment in importance for the protection of our citizens against the overreach and oppression of our government.
As a consequence, gun control legislation represents a slippery slope we do not want to be pushed down. It is not a paranoia, but a real safeguard of our freedom. To paint the NRA as monsters is a gross misrepresentation of the facts. The real monsters are the children we are raising in our modern society, and in particular in our public school systems, who commit these murders. Clearly we are a sick society that is raising these mass murders. No one seems to want to look at that.
Do we want our hearts to continue to be broken because our children continue to be murdered, commit suicide, and overdose on drugs. These are the logical consequences of the post Christian attitudes that America has come to embrace. We have spit in Christ's face. Now a generation or so after we have in effect thrown God out of our public school systems through some wicked Supreme Court decisions; we have raised a generation that does not know Christ, His Father or the Holy Spirit, and those who do know Him are afraid to live a life set apart and not corrupted by this evil culture. If we really want these things to stop; we need to return to the God who created us, His Son Jesus Christ, and become obedient to His Holy Spirit and God's word the Bible, and to hold in reverence all of it and to live it.
There is no other solution. We must repent. That is, turn away from our sin and turn to God's Son Jesus Christ, receive His forgiveness for our sins, and allow His Holy Spirit to lead us. Men have been trying to reform their human nature for centuries now. It is not reformable outside of Jesus Christ. Is that not clear yet? We've created a corrupt mess of a culture; where our chief exports are licentiousness, sexual perversion, corruption, injustice, drug addiction, the appeasing of demons, and a complete lack of respect for the Lord most High. I know that there is a faithful remnant, but our country by in large is afflicted with the above maladies to one degree or another.
Politicians: we desperately need some vehicle to get Christ back in our schools. Please make this happen.
John Demakowski
Franklin
(4) comments
We're supposed to get rid of our guns because if we don't it means we want our children to die? how about the body count when the government starts kicking down doors to take them? Grow up Spellchecker
Not until you get a life buddy.
A Moon supporting a lunatic. How apropos. Perhaps you should grow up MoonMan. Your own daughter showed us all how biased you are. Every one of your letters did too. Try some reading comprehension courses before you embarrass yourself further.
Yup,thats your cure for everything. Thats great. Im sure those parents are thinking that right now while planning their childrens funerals.
