To The Daily Sun,
I watched on TV Gov. Sununu signing the budget at Franklin Middle School Library. This one time favor to the City of Franklin and other communities fixes nothing. The school funding problem is a state problem and placating communities with a token one-time payment will not fix anything. We’ll be back with the same issues next year, which also happens to be an election year for the Governor.
School funding must be solved on the State level. We cannot continue to put the burden for educating all of the state’s children on individual communities. Until we alter our system to be an umbrella funding mechanism for all communities, we will never be free of this battle. To those who use the words “local control,” there is no such thing. We are continually at the mercy of the State’s lack of support for public education. The State of NH has over 80 administrative units (SAUs) with many serving communities with as few as 1,000 students. This is extremely inefficient.
It is time for a serious study and discussion on how we can restructure our educational funding system in the State of NH. I, for one, have not been placated by Governor Sununu’s actions.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.