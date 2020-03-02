To The Daily Sun,
Article 6 on the Moultonboroough Warrant is a petitioned article. It is probably, as worded, on the warrant because it cannot, legally, be changed by the BOS. There was talk in the video about a lease or easement instead of "transferring" school-district property for Article 6. The article is specifically worded as “ … the project to be built on land to be acquired from the Moultonborough School District ...”; "Acquired" … and ..."School-District"; key operative words. Specific words used in the petitioned article.
The School Board has no legal authority to “transfer” property. The School District votes on that. That is done at the school-district meeting before the annual town meeting. The School Board does have authority to grant an easement. A floor amendment at Town Meeting to change the verbiage from “acquire” to “easement” is not legal. It changes the article, and the legal “stay at home” concept is violated (RSA 39:2).
Is the article even "legal," or just a "sense of the meeting" vote as written. Bond for $5,720,000 on property whose status is not town property? The School Board can call a special School District meeting later on for approval. That would coincide with voting on a gym at the Taylor property ... next year. Or, just put it on next year's School District warrant. The Town Meeting, after this meeting, could then approve a warrant article for a gym on "town property" at the Taylor site.
The Selectoard and and School Board attorneys are reviewing. It would be a shame to see this wind-up in court. Lawyers can give legal opinions. Courts make binding decisions. Only licensed attorneys can give legal advice; see/google Unauthorized Practice of Law (UPL); see Chapter 311 in the N.H. statutes. I am not an attorney. I have three business degrees, including MBA, and have college-level paralegal certification since 1998. That, and more than a couple of dollars, will get me a coffee at Dunkin'.
Moving Article 6 in front of Article 5?
Both require two-thirds majority votes for approval. How many two-thirds vote people will there be at the Town Meeting? If there is a two-thirds majority, will it not vote to approve one article and kill the other? Then it doesn't make any difference which is first. If either article is voted first, and in the affirmative, doesn't that kill the other article … or does it? If article 5 does pass, does that kill article 6? Majority ... only in MoBo!
Let's hope the Town Meeting doesn't show-up in the newspapers, not again, but “still”, as disjointed.
Why not support the Selectboard in Article 5, this year, and move on the gym next year. Get something done. Then yours truly, can push for a town common on part the Taylor property the town owns.
(PS: to the Selectboard: RSA 50:1 Establishment. – The selectmen or mayor and aldermen shall not lay out, establish, or enlarge a park or common unless the town....voted in favor..."
Joseph Cormier
Moultonborough
