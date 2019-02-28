To The Daily Sun,
Dear voters of Gilmanton:
The Gilmanton School Board respectfully requests the support of the voters of Gilmanton in voting Yes for Article III on the School District ballot.
Article III asks voters to permit the School District to obtain a loan for $1.3 million dollars for an addition to the Gilmanton School. The addition represents a security upgrade to the entry-way of the school by providing a double door vestibule and relocation of the central office to ensure a secure check-in, relocating the SAU office to the school and an upgrade to the privacy of the health office. Voters are encouraged to obtain information on the budgetary savings, security and privacy risks from the SAU or school website or through attending our second information session on Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at the GIlmanton School.
Please join us in voting yes on Tuesday, March 12.
The Gilmanton School Board
