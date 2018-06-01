To The Daily Sun,
Thank you for the obituary in your Tuesday's paper about my old-time friend Mike Emanuel, who I met back in 1993 (25 years ago) on my visit to the court clerk's office of the then James C. Cleveland Building in Concord on his federal case (#C-95-250-B to 96-1004) against the the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) for calling-in his "Urban Renewal"/"Direct loan" note early, when he ran into temporary financial difficulties in the forced re-location of his "Quality Discount Market Corp." from Main Street to the new and bigger location on Union Ave. His house nearby home was in-effect his N.H. RSA Chapter 480:1-9 and 511:2 homestead.
I next refer to the Raymond Reed case (#96-E-034) against Mike in Belknap County Superior Court (I just re-read it this afternoon, after attending the funeral.). I guess Mike, and his sons, too, paid back the loan and so Mike deeded his homestead to his sons for like a life-estate there. By the math of both the National Environmental Systems Corp. v. Long Pond Realty Trust (111 B.R. 4 (1989) @ page 7 #18) and the Bascom Construction, Inc. v. City Bank and Trust case (Vol. 137 N.H. REPORTS 472-478 (1993) @ page 475, paragraph #2) a "constructive fraud" exists when a property sells at auction for less than 68 percent of value. From what Mike told me and in this court file, "After the payment of debts ($142,000)," he, as the plaintiff in the Federal case of Quality v. the SBA and Diversified Financial Systems of Franklin, Mass., he expected "to have a net worth of $147,500 minus $54,000 (redemption of the Main Street property) = $93,500 — with his home and the Whipple Ave. duplex free and clear."
Instead, what happened was a "travesty of justice," I'd call it, the loss of his real estate empire of business and investments properties. Both he and Rita, his wife, were supposed to end up with this $93,500 amount and the duplex to bring in income PLUS their homestead. It also great that his sons came to the rescue of the market property of then later having sold to Irwin Motors, keeping the profit within the family. But that I think the SBA of "Uncle Sam" was pocketing too much by selling the other properties at a loss. Mike was always citing the "HAZEL-ATLAS GLASS CO. v. HARTFORD-EMPIRE CO. (322 U.S. 238) case of 1944: "There is no statute of limitations on fraud.." So the way I look at it, they had and she still has a CREDIT with Uncle Sam.
Plus from helping Mike I learned this other info that can help others in the future: Document No. 14 in his county case is cited the Fenn v. Holmes case (in 62 U.S. REPORTS 481-488 @ page 483, December Term, 1858) in that a determination by judge of an equitable estate is insufficient in that proof of a "legal title" is required for any eviction.
We are not supposed to have debtor's prisons in America anymore, nor "pluck" somebody off to become homeless, nor lien them to death as like by the property taxes but to "parley" on the steps to find out which half to occupy. You've all heard of tax deeds right? Now see RSA Chapter 480:5-a (at: http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/rsa/html/XLIX/480/480-5-a.htm from June 19, 1961:) "Encumbering – No deed shall convey or encumber the homestead right, except a mortgage made at the time of purchase to secure payment of the purchase money, unless it is executed by the owner and wife or husband, if any, with the formalities required for the conveyance of land." (This way of homesteading has its roots in "annotation #4 at page 110 in Title 49 of 1992 for RSA Ch. 480:5-a citing the case of: Brown v. Clinton (1897) 69
Joe Haas
Gilmanton
