To The Daily Sun,
After reading Scott Cracraft's novel in Tuesday's Sun, I must say he made a very good point about "willful ignorance." I guess he didn't realize he was describing himself.
Also to Bob Joseph I say, as has been said many times before, "you have a right to your own opinion but not your own facts. C.S. Lewis once said "moral busybodies who torment for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience." I think that covers many of the writers to this newspaper.
Dave Schwotzer
Meredith
