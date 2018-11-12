To The Daily Sun,
There has been much news about the death of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for The Washington Post who "disappeared" in the Saudi consulate after he went there to get marriage papers so that he could marry Hatice Cengiz who waited outside the consulate for possibly 10 hours. There is debate surrounding his death, conflicting stories not necessarily confirmed.
But the story that draws horror from many observers is that Khashoggi was murdered, his body dismembered and disposed of, and possibly dissolved in acid.
This savage murder is what happens over and over again in our country when women go of their own accord to receive abortions. An abortion causes a baby to die, sometimes to be dismembered so that the dead baby can more easily come down the birth canal. The dead babies are then discarded. Sometimes the skull is crushed. The gruesome killing of babies is, as we know, allowed by choice in this country. Choosing to murder your baby is a hideous and terrible act even if lawful.
Life is precious.
Harry Mitchell
Laconia
(1) comment
How can you even compare the two? Omg .......give it up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.