To The Daily Sun,
As one of eight Pub Mania teams participating in the Yard Sale at Patrick’s Pub in Gilford on Saturday, June 2, we want to invite all bargain seekers to stop by from 9 a.m. to noon. With the number of teams participating doubling over our first Yard Sale last year, there will be an abundance of treasures for everyone — from toys, games, craft items, furniture, household goods and much more! While quantities last, Tagg Team will offer yummy bagels donated by Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls. Other participating teams are Body Covers, Fruitcakes, Iron Butts, Coldwell Banker, Referees, King's Corner, and Crossfit Juggernaut.
We’re also collecting non-perishable goods for the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry — in current need are macaroni and cheese, spaghetti sauce, tuna and peanut butter. Check your cupboards and donate to help local families in need.
Thanks in advance to everyone who will assist Pub Mania teams to raise funds to benefit the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Special thanks to the Beetle family, management and staff at Patrick’s for once again giving back to the community.
Judi Taggart, Co-Captain
Pub Mania Tagg Team
Gilford
Best of luck. Such a great restaurant and owners.
