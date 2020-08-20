To The Daily Sun,
How much more warning do we need? Data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is searing:
— This July was one of the three warmest since global records began in 1880
— 9 of the 10 warmest Julys on record have occurred since 2010
— 2019 was the second warmest year in the 140-year record
— The five warmest years (since 1880) occurred since 2015
The vast majority of climate scientists agree that to avoid climate catastrophe, the global community needs to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This biennium, Gov. Sununu has vetoed at least nine renewable energy bills, including SB-124, which would have raised the RPS (renewable portfolio standard) to achieve 56 percent renewable energy by 2040. Nine U.S. states have set 100 percent clean energy goals by 2050. Why can’t New Hampshire?
Sununu says that clean energy should not be “subsidized” with this standard. Yet, fossil fuels have been showered by hundreds of millions in tax incentives, “free”military defense of oil supply lines, public land drilling concessions, and other subsidies for decades. Worst of all, the fossil fuel industry is allowed to dump megatons of deadly air pollutants and greenhouse gases into our atmosphere ‚ while individuals and society must bear the costs and toll on our health.
This September 16, the House will have an opportunity to override the governor’s veto of SB-124. Urge your legislators to override and vote for climate solutions!
Sarah Thorne
Gilmanton
