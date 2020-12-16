To The Daily Sun,
I am mortified that State Rep. Dawn Johnson is retweeting anti-Semitic, racist, anti-democratic “cartoons” and inflammatory sentiments from a leading neo-Nazi organization. Rep. Johnson, a Republican from Laconia, distributed the highly offensive material last week. I am just as mortified that the leadership of her Republican Party has not risen up and demanded that she resign from her seat. According to the Laconia Daily Sun, Rep. Gregg Hough, R-Laconia, said that she “did absolutely nothing wrong.” To make matters even worse, Ms. Johnson is also a member of the Laconia School Board.
Have we not yet learned as a human community that bigotry and hatred, falsehoods and incitement have no place in our society. The fruits of intolerance and scapegoating are toxic. New Hampshire must say no. Dawn Johnson should resign from the legislature and the school board immediately.
Sarah Thorne
Gilmanton Iron Works
