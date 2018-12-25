To The Daily Sun,
After my Rudolph letter I have been asked for an encore, so here it is:
I think children provide honest opinions, and Santa is no exception. We have all seen children burst into tears when placed on Santa’s lap. I agree, Santa is creepy.
The children see it clearly. Santa is always in costume, big and loud, sneaking into our house at night, eating our milk and cookies, and watching to see if we have been naughty or nice.
And what about landing on our roof with a herd of reindeer? After a long night of flying, I suspect the reindeer leave behind some magic poops and damaged shingles. No wonder those ridge shingles are broken come Spring.
What do I want for Christmas? How about a Christmas character that doesn’t freak-out children, and some adults.
HO, HO, HA!
Keith Forrester
Meredith
