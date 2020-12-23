To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region we would like to thank Greg and Lauren Lemay from Liberty Tree Farm in Gilford for their generous donation. During the holiday season they donate a portion of their tree sales to this project. We are overwhelmed with their generosity and this money will supply many children in the Lakes Region with warm winter outerwear. Without these donations we would find it difficult to supply the needed clothing for all of the children who are in need. Again, thank you Greg and Lauren and Merry Christmas to you all.
Janet Brough
Board member, Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.