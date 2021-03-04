To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to ask the residents of Tilton to vote for incumbent Pat Consentino for Selectman at our upcoming town meeting. I served on the select board with Pat for five years and I saw her in action. Pat is a caring person that has great passion and love for our town and works hard to see that things get done for the people in our community.
Pat has always been very active as a selectman, doing her research and preparing for meetings. One of the biggest passions she had and still has is the senior center and the well-being for our senior citizens that want to participate in the different activities the center has. This past year Pat and the senior committee were instrumental in getting a used passenger van for the transportation needs of our seniors that no longer drive.
Pat has worked with the police department as a liaison and put in time on coming up with agreements on new contracts.
Pat is known to work with Veterans that need help with issues or just looking for information. She works hard to resolve problems that different townspeople run into and is always open to the suggestions that are brought to her for consideration for the town.
I think Pat has been a really good friend to the town of Tilton and I know she will continue to be a friend. It is refreshing to know she does all this without any personal agendas and will continue to do so in the future.
Sandy Plessner
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.