To The Daily Sun,
Losing a parent at any age is heartbreaking and overwhelming, but the whole weekend staff at LRGH totally supported us through every bit of this ordeal. They did everything possible, above and beyond their professional responsibilities, to help us.
From the ambulance to the ER through our fourth floor stay, we were treated with the utmost competence, caring and compassion. My mother was quickly evaluated and made comfortable in the ER and I was presented with all of my options. Dr. Sam Brown answered every question honestly and completely before and after consulting with other specialists. Every test and potential procedures were explained with their accompanying risks and benefits. Dr. Brown supported all my decisions with genuine empathy and understanding. He even took his valuable time to offer and then personally bring me a cup of coffee!
Not only did the ER staff constantly check on my mother's comfort, but on mine as well. I apologize for forgetting the names of all the caring nurses, interns, doctors and palliative care specialists who helped us out, but I gratefully thank all for their support and concern.
The whole staff on the fourth floor couldn't do enough to ensure my mom's and family's comfort. They kept asking what we needed and without asking, brought snacks and coffee and bedding. The nurses were so attentive and dedicated to keeping us comfortable and handling all the details right through the end. They expressed their compassion constantly and we couldn't be more appreciative of all their efforts.
Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. We couldn't have been in a better place than LRGH or with better people to go through our grief with. We are so lucky to have this hospital and staff. Please know that you, along with my mom, will be gratefully thought of and remembered on every Valentine's Day.
With deepest appreciation.
Sandy McLaughlin
on behalf of the family of Dorothy Simon
