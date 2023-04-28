There are givers and takers in this world, and on rare occasions there are givers who go far beyond the giving and put themselves last on the list.
We received a call earlier this month from a woman in tears informing us that our contact at Bridge House in Plymouth had passed away. Several years ago, we wanted to anonymously support a single woman with children who was struggling financially. Our call to Bridge House was received by Trisha Murphy who told us not about a single mom, but of two dads with children who were doing their level best but who desperately needed some assistance. We agreed to help them both. Through Tricia, we regularly received updates and letters of thanks from them and their children until they were back on their feet and thriving.
Over the years we had numerous calls with Trisha, and her constant, deep caring and empathy was always at the forefront of every conversation. She felt extremely deeply about each of the people she was helping and was way beyond thankful for our meager financial support while she was busy exemplifying what a true giver really is, dealing with all the emotionally charged and difficult work at Bridge House for many years.
Trisha Murphy. Such a loss. A beautiful giver extraordinaire. So sorry we never met in person.
