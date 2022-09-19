I want to thank the voters of Meredith for turning out to vote during the primary, particularly those who voted for me. Congratulations to the two Republican candidates who will proceed to the general election. I'm looking forward to discussing the issues with you. The job of representing Meredith is important, and the responsibilities are serious. A lesson learned from the Gunstock debacle is the necessity of knowing where our representatives stand on the issues. During the primaries, I had the opportunity to learn a bit about my opponents. While we share many things in common, like the love for New Hampshire, the lakes and mountains, family and traditional values, we differ on many important issues.
I have been educating myself on policy details and will explain my thinking through letters to the editor and blog posts on my website and social media. I think public education, women's rights and Belknap County governance are the most deserving of a full public discourse. Am I missing something important? I am interested in hearing what is important to my fellow Meredith residents. Don't hesitate to get in touch with me through my website www.smuccinh.com.
I am running to represent Meredith as a state representative and a member of the Belknap County delegation because I care about our community. I am looking forward to earning your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.