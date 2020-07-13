To The Daily Sun,
Voters of Grafton County, District 9 have the opportunity to vote for Tejasinha Sivalingam, Republican Candidate for the House of Representatives. I will vote for Mr. Sivalingam because of his honesty, knowledge, and ambition to give the people what they need, not necessarily what they want. He listens to each and every person. He will work for the State of New Hampshire, The United States of America, and most of all, he will work for you to keep those "unalienable rights" we hold so close — life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Mr. Sivalingam was born and raised in New Jersey and moved to Ashland. He has a wife and two children. He has a Bachelor's degree, Master's degree, and a Doctorate in Psychology. What he also has is a strong commitment to democracy and to the people of New Hampshire, Ashland (his hometown), and to the Constitution. His commitment is to serve the people. He believes all people have equality under the law. People have the right to agree and to disagree with respect for one another.
I believe Tejasinha Sivalingam is sincerely motivated by a strong interest in serving people and findings ways to empower them every day.
Tajasinha Sivalingham has my support as candidate for House of Representatives.
Sandra Coleman
Ashland
