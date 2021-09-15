To The Daily Sun,
We need a corporate tax rate that is fair, competitive with the world, and doesn’t hurt working families. While corporations need to pay their fair share, we can’t punish them with rates higher than our economic competitors overseas and stifle job growth here in our own country. Unfortunately, our elected officials in Congress may be looking to do just that.
If Congress increases the corporate tax rate to pay for the current budget, it will only end up hurting small businesses and working families who will end up paying more for the same goods and services they are using today.
Worse, companies who face these drastic increases could end up cutting back on existing employees or the benefits they offer their workers - either way it’s a losing proposition for our families.
Congress needs to find a way to pay for the infrastructure improvements our nation needs without hurting working families.
Sandra Braasch
Laconia
