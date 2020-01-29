To The Daily Sun,
To conserve is to protect, to save. We must conserve our constitution, our core values, and the natural beauty of our land.
The person currently in our White House answers these needs by mocking the constitution with his talk of third terms and non-existent presidential privileges and by allowing his appointees to move toward downgrading public education, the national parks system, social security, and so much more. This unchecked descent into disgrace and destruction must end. Our national security is being jeopardized by inflammatory comments made on social media. No amount of cash will buy clean air and water when all has been fouled by fracking and overheated by greenhouse gases.
The candidate who seeks to be a true conservator of our country is Bernie Sanders. He is a lifelong champion of civil rights and will not pander to nations that permit torture and murder because of oil or disreputable business connections. Instead, he will ensure that we rejoin the advanced nations of the world in protecting people and the environment that is home to all of us. Sanders will restore decency to a country whose president brags about groping women and said that he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue in New York and not lose any voters.
Despite what the right-wing media outlets tell us, Bernie Sanders is no communist.
• To apply fair taxation to billionaires and corporations is not communism. It is sensible.
• A living wage is not communism. It promotes independence from government aid and boosts the economy through spending.
• Investing in our infrastructure is not communism. It creates good jobs and good roads.
• Making sure that children have health care and a school lunch is not communism. It is an investment in their ability to contribute to our common future.
• Higher taxes for medical care is not communism, and is offset by eliminating the need for costly and frequently inadequate insurance. If you don’t believe that, review what FDR and the New Deal accomplished through programs like the WPA and Social Security. Better yet, look up FDR’s Second Bill of Rights, circa 1944, in which he addressed things which we now associate with Sanders.
Sanders takes no corporate donations and is free from obligation to serve their interests above those of the American people. He is the one Democratic candidate who is not associated with the Clinton clique and has the wisdom to select a cabinet to assist him in navigating complex national and international affairs.
After the debacle of the 2016 DNC convention, “Blue no matter who” rings hollow. For the future’s sake and your own, please cast your presidential primary vote for Bernie.
Alison Newton
Meredith
