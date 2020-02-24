I watched the Democrats debate shootout. It was a rare blend of television from the past. The Twilight Zone, The Three stooges, Creatures from the Black Lagoon, The Adams Family, Gunsmoke, Gomer Pyle and surly F Troop.
Those bullying, fear-mongering morons on stage are the same people who claim they have the calm demeanor and skill to unite America. As we watch them rip each other’s heads off in as bloody, vindictive, and destructive manner as possible. These are “same team” Democrats. Imagine what the hell they’ll do to people they really don’t like or respect. Like the tens of millions of Republicans and independents, many of which own businesses and whose entire families and often extended families are dependent on those businesses surviving and thriving.
Sanders has already promised to kill the fossil fuel industry that employees millions of people here and around the globe directly and indirectly. He has identical plans for wholesale job annihilation across health care. Tens of millions of private workers are going to be turned into government automatons. Just like at the post office. People with the same total lack of interest to do anything better or faster. The same “inefficiency disease” that’s produced $1.7 trillion in student debt and record bankruptcies.
It’s only private enterprise that’s lifted living standards since time began. I’m darn lucky to get my mail before 5 p.m. on any day. Wait till your health care delivery matches your mail delivery. You think Sanders is going to answer the phone? When donkeys fly.
Sanders and Democrats are lugging behind them the biggest recession/depression this country has seen since the 1920s dust bowl. Business investment will shrink faster than an ice cube in the desert. Stocks implode down 25% to 50% in a matter of weeks. Unemployment skyrockets to double digits. Tens of trillions in America’s pension funds are vaporized. Wiped out in a few weeks. Retirements are put off indefinitely. Every major investor has left the country or gone so far underground they won’t ever be found till Sanders dies in office or leaves it. Why would anyone invest when the president screams profits and free market, global capitalism are called EVIL?
Your families’ welfare and economic security have never been threatened at this level. Bernie Sanders represents a full frontal attack to kill what has been and remains the most efficient, effective wealth-producing economy in the world to this very moment. The most socialist “Bernie state” in America, California, has the greatest wealth inequality and most homeless on the streets of any. Socialist Vermont has to bribe people to move there. Bernie Sanders is a country-killer!
WAKE UP! ARE YOU BLIND?
Tony Boutin
Gilford
