To The Daily Sun,
The Town of Sanbornton is in negotiations with Atlantic Broadband for the town’s cable TV franchise agreement. As part of that process, the selectmen appointed a Franchise Agreement Advisory Committee. The committee is gathering data on cable network services or lack of service in the town, using a form that can be directly filled out on line or on paper. The online version can be linked at the town’s official website (https://www.sanborntonnh.org/franchise-agreement-advisory-committee) and the paper forms can be found at the town office, library, or at the transfer station.
The information is collected anonymously, with only the street name requested as an informational tool. All residents including seasonal citizens are encouraged to participate so that the town has the best information possible in our effort to improve the franchise agreement. Thank you in advance for your help with this.
Andrew Sanborn
Sanbornton CAAP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.