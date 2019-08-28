To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the suggested conversion of a Sanborn Park greenspace into parking for the Lakeport region of Laconia, I make the following known:
— The park is made up of three tax lots, lot 51 with the playground and basketball courts, and lots 54 and 55, which make up the rectangular open field where parking is suggested.
— Lots 54 and 55 were purchased in 1980 for outdoor recreation using federal funds;
— The deeds for both lots 54 and 55 state, “The property herein described has been acquired with federal Land and Water Conservation Fund assistance under New Hampshire Project #B-78-DN-33-0006 and cannot be converted to other than public outdoor recreation use without the written approval of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.”
Although I am not a lawyer, it appears to be clear that the deed restriction would preclude the use of the field for local businesses’ parking, unless the required written approval was obtained, as such is not “public outdoor recreation use.”
Also, a conversion into parking would disregard the clear intent of the purchase in 1980, and, as others have pointed out, such open space would never be replaced and the park facilities could not be expanded to serve future generations.
If the Sanborn Park field is converted into a parking lot, I wonder what restrictions would be applied to the parking. Would the local residents be allowed to use the parking for their own vehicles, or would the parking be limited to the businesses? Who would pay for the conversion? Who would maintain and plow the lot? Would there be a fee for the parking and/or a time limit? Who would benefit, and who would lose out?
Thank you for your consideration.
Steve Thomas
Gilford
