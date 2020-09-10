To The Daily Sun,
“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.“ — Proverbs 3:5
Thank you to all my supporters. While we might have been striving to achieve another outcome, I sincerely appreciate every single one of your votes. I am going to continue pursuing solutions to the issues our city is facing while outside the political arena.
Live Free or Die!
Samuel Hoehn
Laconia
